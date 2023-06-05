Routes In Brief: Rolling Daily Updates (W/C June 5, 2023)

June 5

British Airways added flights to Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport (SAW), complementing the 3X-daily service the airline already operates between London Heathrow (LHR) and Istanbul Airport (IST). Flights between LHR and SAW commenced on June 1 and will be operated 4X-weekly with a mix of Airbus A320 and A321 aicraft. “British Airways has become the 45th airline to operate to Sabiha Gökçen, and now our passengers can benefit from its extensive global route network,” SAW CEO Berk Albayrak says.

Canada’s WestJet launched service between Edmonton International Airport (YEG) and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP). The route will be operated 5X-weekly with a Boeing 737 aircraft. The carrier has also launched 5X-weekly service between YEG and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Icelandair commenced flights between Reykjavik Keflavík Airport (KEF) and Prague Václav Havel Airport (PRG). The KEF-PRG route will be flown 4X-weekly on a seasonal basis through October. “Prague is an exciting addition to our strong summer schedule,” Icelandair CEO Bogi Nils Bogason says. “We see great opportunities in offering a morning flight to Prague that ties in well with our North American flights. Currently, there are few flight connections from Prague to the United States and Canada, so we are pleased to be able to greatly improve connections between these markets, as well as offer convenient departure times between Iceland and Prague."

Oman-based LCC SalamAir will open service between Salalah International Airport (SLL) and Bahrain International Airpprt (BAH) from July 5. The carrier previously announced it would be launch flights from Muscat to both Mashhad in Iran and Almaty in Kazakhstan in late June and early July, respectively.

