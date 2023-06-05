Icelandair, Turkish Airlines Unveil Codeshare Agreement

ISTANBUL—Icelandair and Turkish Airlines have signed a codeshare agreement at the IATA AGM in Istanbul, Turkey.

The move will enable Icelandair passengers to connect onward to destinations in the Middle East and Asia. In turn, Turkish Airlines passengers will be able to connect to Icelandair’s westbound destinations in Iceland and North America.

“Our strategy is to partner with airlines that focus on like-minded customer service and open new and exciting opportunities for our customers,” Icelandair CEO Bogi Nils Bogason said on June 5. “With the new agreement, the two airlines’ networks will be better connected, greatly increasing possible flight connections.”

Turkish Airlines becomes Icelandair’s sixth codeshare partner alongside airBaltic, Alaska Airlines, Finnair, JetBlue Airways and SAS Scandinavian Airlines. Icelandair is Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines’ 54th codeshare partner.

The carriers are yet to confirm when the partnership will begin or what routes will be covered by the agreement. According to OAG Schedules Analyser data, there are no nonstop routes operating between Iceland and Turkey at present.

The countries have lacked regular scheduled service since summer 2015, during which defunct Danish carrier Primera Air offered Bodrum-Reykjavik Keflavik flights. Prior to that, Turkish airline Corendon Airlines offered an Antalya-Reykjavik Keflavik route during summer 2014.

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.