New York JFK Airport To Build 'Construction Support Facility'

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has contracted Modern Efficient Transport and Supply (METS) to build and operate a “construction support facility” at New York John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK), which is in the midst of $19 billion of modernization projects.

“The construction support facility will perform multiple functions throughout the course of the $19 billion redevelopment program, including concrete production at an on-site batch plant, operation of a concrete crushing facility to recycle construction debris that will be repurposed for new construction and a marine transport facility to move construction material to and from the airport via local waterways,” the Port Authority says in a statement.

In February, JFK broke ground on Terminal 6, the 1.2-million-ft.2 facility that will serve as JetBlue Airways’ primary home. The $4.2-billion project is the latest piece of JFK’s modernization program, which also includes a $9.5-billion Terminal 1 on the airport’s south side, on which ground was broken in September 2022.

Other projects include a $1.5-billion expansion of Terminal 4, where Delta Air Lines is based, and a $400-million expansion of Terminal 8, where American Airlines and British Airways are stationed.

Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole says the construction support facility is aimed at allowing JFK expansion to proceed with “the least disruption to communities near the airport,” noting it “will eliminate thousands of truck trips from local streets every year.”

Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton adds: “This new construction support facility at JFK Airport helps us meet two key goals at the Port Authority by reducing the adverse impact from this transformational $19 billion construction project on the neighboring community and by advancing the Port Authority’s sustainability agenda at JFK.”

The Port Authority says that in addition to reduced trucking in communities surrounding the airport, other benefits will include “reduced emissions and disbursal of dust and other particulates associated with the transportation of construction materials and construction debris,” as well as “efficient use of the airport’s water access for transfer of bulk materials to and from the airport.”

As part of the project, New York-based METS will build a marine transport facility enabling construction material to be moved into the airport via the Bergen Basin at the western end of JFK.

“It is anticipated that barges will carry bulk materials such as sand, aggregate, steel and other building materials to the airport and remove non-hazardous debris and soil from the construction sites on and near the airport, with the capacity to responsibly recycle up to 75% of certain categories of construction debris,” according to the Port Authority. “The use of alternative fuels for marine equipment, if available, is also encouraged.”

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.