Air Canada Opens Slew Of Transatlantic Routes, Including Montreal-Toulouse

Air Canada has kicked off the month of June by commencing a host of transatlantic routes, including four from Montréal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL).

The Canadian flag-carrier launched year-round service between YUL and Toulouse–Blagnac Airport (TLS). Flights will be operated 5X-weekly with an Airbus A330 aircraft. The airline notes the route connects Montreal, where Airbus has A220 production facilities, and the aerospace manufacturer’s French headquarters.

Air Canada also opened seasonal service between YUL and Copenhagen Airport (CPH), home of its Star Alliance partner SAS Scandinavian Airlines. The Canadian airline already operates year-round flights to CPH from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ). The YUL-CPH route will be operated for the summer with a Boeing 787 aircraft.

YUL “welcomes the addition of Copenhagen and Toulouse as Air Canada's latest routes,” Trudeau Airport CEO Phillipe Rainville says in a statement. “Service to these two destinations will bolster Montréal's flight offering and reinforce YUL's status as a major international hub for air traffic.

Rainville says that adding Toulouse, “world capital of aeronautics, will undoubtedly strengthen commercial relationships.”

Meanwhile, Air Canada has also commenced 5X-weekly seasonal service between YUL and Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (AMS). The route will be flown through Oct. 15 with a 787 aircraft.

Additionally, the airline has started seasonal flights from Dublin Airport (DUB) to both YUL and Vancouver International Airport (YVR). Both routes will be operated with 787 aircraft through the end of September. The DUB-YVR route will be flown up to 4X-weekly, while the DUB-YUL service will be operated up to 3X-weekly.

Air Canada serves DUB year-round from YYZ.

“We are pleased with the return of our summer seasonal services from Dublin to Vancouver and Montreal for 2023,” says Bláithín O’Donnell, Air Canada's country sales manager for Ireland.

O'Donnell adds: “Our customers in Ireland will benefit from even greater travel choice, a direct link from Dublin to all three of our hubs in Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto during the summer season, as well as convenient onward travel options to destinations across the Americas.”

