Airport Concessions Developer Fraport USA Taps New CEO

Fraport USA, the subsidiary of Fraport AG that develops and manages retail concessions at a number of major U.S. airports, has appointed Sabine Trenk as its new CEO, effective immediately.

Fraport USA has concessions program contracts at Baltimore/Washington International Airport, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, Nashville International Airport, New York John F. Kennedy International Airport’s Terminal 5 and Newark Liberty International Airport’s Terminal B.

Trenk most recently served as chief operating and commercial officer for Fraport Brasil, “where she led the commercial department, implementing the concessions program for the airports of Fortaleza and Porto Alegre following the renovation and construction of new passenger terminals,” Fraport USA says in a statement.

Trenk has also served as deputy general manager for operations at Xi’an Xianyang International Airport in China, as well as chief operating and commercial officer at Jorge Chavez International Airport in Lima, where she managed the airport’s concessions program.

Trenk takes over from departing CEO Michael Mullaney, who had been Fraport USA’s top executive for two years.

“I believe the U.S. market offers a huge potential to expand Fraport USA’s footprint and services further, and thereby contribute to an appealing and world-class travel experience at U.S. airports,” Trenk says.

The new CEO adds: “We will continue scanning the market for interesting opportunities and develop new ideas and concepts for the aviation sector with our highly experienced team.”

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.