IndiGo Adds Four Turkish Airlines’ U.S. Routes To Carriers’ Codeshare Accord

Indigo and Turkish Airlines have expanded their codeshare agreement, adding Turkish flights to four U.S. cities.

From June 15, Indigo’s code will be placed on Turkish’s routes from Istanbul Airport (IST) to Boston Logan International Airport, Chicago O’Hare International Airport, New York John F. Kennedy International Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport.

Indigo and Turkish already cooperate, with the carriers placing their codes on each other’s flights between Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport and IST. The carriers also codeshare on flights between Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and IST.

IndiGo’s code is additionally on Turkish flights beyond IST to 33 destinations in Europe.

“This [codeshare] expansion reinforces our vision to strengthen international reach," IndiGo Head of Global Sales Vinay Malhotra says in a statement.

Malhotra adds: "These new connections also offer immense potential for both business and leisure travelers, enabling them to tap into opportunities for trade, commerce and exploration in these thriving American cities.”

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.