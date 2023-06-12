Rwandair, Ethiopian Airlines CEOs Urge Swifter SAATM Implementation

The CEOs of RwandAir and Ethiopian Airlines have called on governments to accelerate air transport development in Africa to support the continent’s economic growth.

Speaking at the International Air Transport Association's Annual General Meeting in Istanbul when asked about the progress of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) initiative and the challenges faced in its implementation, RwandAir CEO Yvonne Makolo said: “Things are changing—it’s just they are changing very slowly.”

SAATM was launched in 2018 by the African Union as part of its Agenda 2063 masterplan to kick-start the Yamoussoukro Decision and support the African Continental Free Trade Area initiative. It is hoped the liberalization will increase aviation’s role as an economic driver, promoting social and political integration as well as boosting trade and tourism.

The African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC) confirmed in November 2022 that an initial 15 countries had signed up to a pilot to implement SAATM, including Rwanda and Ethiopia. The number involved has now increased to 19.

Makolo welcomed the realization that progress in aviation cannot be achieved by waiting for all 55 Africa Union countries to come together. Instead, she said, the focus should be on starting with a group of willing nations that are prepared to implement necessary measures and understand the benefits. “If you're waiting for all countries to come to the table, you'll be waiting for a long time,” she added.

Mesfin Bekele, CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, echoed Makolo’s sentiments, emphasizing that the development of air transport is crucial for the economic advancement of Africa. “Socioeconomic development requires the free movement of people and goods. Unfortunately, Africa doesn't have enough roads and railways to support this movement,” he said.

“The only viable means of transport is air transport in Africa today. So, if Africa is to develop fast, the air transport industry has to develop and support this economic development of the continent,” Bekele added.

AFCAC has forecast that the full benefits of SAATM will generate $4.2 billion in additional GDP for African countries, create 596,000 new jobs and reduce air fares by 27%. Thirty-five out of 55 member states have so far committed to the treaty.

The SAATM pilot project involving 19 nations includes a drive to increase the number of fifth-freedom routes. However, Makolo stressed that governments must also address visa regimes to facilitate seamless travel.

“Most of the time, it’s easier for somebody coming from outside of the continent to get a visa to a country and then an African to get a visa to another African country,” she said. “We need to see that change. Some countries, including Rwanda, allow visas on arrival for everybody, but that should be the norm rather than the exception.”

Makolo said that the majority of RwandAir’s upcoming network expansion would be on intra-Africa routes—but governments need to step up and make it easier for airlines to expand their networks.

“Our main goal is to enhance connectivity within the African continent, which offers a significant untapped market,” she told Routes. “In the next few years, we aim to expand our network from 24 routes to approximately 36 routes.”

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.