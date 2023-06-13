Avianca Works To Fills Gaps Created By Viva and Ultra Air’s Exit 

Colombia’s largest airline Avianca is working to backfill capacity in the Colombian market now that two of the country’s ULCCs—Viva and Ultra Air—have exited.

Both companies ceased operations earlier this year. Prior to Viva’s demise, Avianca was working to merge with its smaller rival, but the Colombian government moved slowly in the approval process. Ultimately, Avianca opted to walk away from the planned merger because it deemed conditions imposed by the government for approval would make Viva’s recovery impossible.

Avianca CEO Adrian Neuhauser told CAPA TV during the recent International Air Transport Association AGM in Istanbul that the company was looking to replace capacity into cities that have lost a lot of connectivity.

Neuhauser explained the “most damage done” from the exit of Viva and Ultra Air has been in Medellin and San Andreas. According to CAPA – Centre for Aviation data, available seat kilometers (ASKs) at Medellin José María Córdova International Airport for the week of June 12 represent a 24% fall year-over-year. At San Andreas Gustavo Rojas Pinilla International Airport, ASKs are down 42% for the same time period.

Avianca has the largest seat share at Medellin, with 48%. LATAM Airlines Colombia is the largest airline at San Andreas measured by seat deployment, with a 52% share.

Neuhauser said Avianca was working with lessors, recruiting staff and collaborating with authorities to “allow us to bring in the aircraft as quickly as possible” to replace some of the lost capacity.

Avianca is “seeing a lot of strong demand,” particularly in Northern Hemisphere long-haul markets, its CEO said.

“When you look at our network,” Neuhauser said, “the outperformance is coming from our flights to North America [and] our flights to Europe.”

He added Avianca has increased capacity into Europe, saying: “We’re working with some wet-lease operators to increase capacity during the summer, and that’s working well.”

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.