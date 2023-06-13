Turkish Airlines To Launch Detroit Service

Turkish Airlines is further expanding its U.S. network during the northern winter 2023-24 season with the launch of a new route to Detroit.

Starting on Nov. 15, the Star Alliance member intends to offer three flights a week to Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport from its Istanbul Airport hub. Service will be on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays using Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

The U.S. has been a major growth market for Turkish since the pandemic, with the carrier adding capacity to existing points and launching routes to Newark in May 2021, Dallas-Fort Worth in September 2021 and Seattle in June 2022.

According to data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser, Turkish currently serves 12 U.S. cities and offers 83,100 two-way Turkey-U.S. weekly seats. This compares with 10 destinations and 47,900 two-way seats at this time in 2019. The figures show that the U.S. is now the airline’s third-biggest international market by capacity, behind Germany and Russia.

Detroit, which has previously been outlined as a future U.S. destination for Turkish alongside Denver, has 10 nonstop connections to cities in Europe at present. Delta Air Lines serves seven markets, flying to Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London Heathrow, Munich, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Reykjavik Keflavik and Rome Fiumicino. Air France also serves Detroit from Paris; Lufthansa from Frankfurt; and Icelandair from Reykjavik.

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.