New Warsaw Airport Project Gains Key Approval With 2028 Opening Eyed

The Polish Infrastructure Ministry has approved the “general plan” for a new Warsaw airport, moving construction one step closer.

The opening of what is being described as a multi-modal air/rail/road transport hub is targeted for 2028. Centralny Port Komunikacyjny Airport (CPK) would be located 40 km (25 mi.) from Warsaw.

The new airport is viewed as a long-term replacement for Warsaw Chopin Airport, though both will likely be operational when CPK comes on line.

According to the approved general plan, which covers development at the airport through 2060, CPK is targeting a 2028 opening with two parallel runways and capacity to handle 40 million passengers annually. By 2060, the airport aims to have three parallel runways and capacity to handle 65 million passengers annually.

The total cost of the project has been pegged at €8 billion ($8.6 billion) by the Polish government, which plans to retain a majority stake in the airport—with still-to-be-determined private investors owning up to 49%. The airport is slated to be integrated with a new high-speed rail station.

UK-based Foster+Partners has been selected as the airport’s master architect. Lebanese firm Dar Al-Handasah is the designated master civil engineer. “A tender is underway for the design of the air traffic control tower,” CPK notes.

