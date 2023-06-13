Routes In Brief: Rolling Daily Updates (W/C June 12, 2023)

June 13

Japan’s All Nippon Airways (ANA) is to resume flights from Tokyo Narita to Perth, Australia during the northern winter 2023-24 season. From Oct. 29, flights will be 3X-weekly. The route returns after an absence of about three and a half years after being suspended at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. ANA has also announced plans to increase the Tokyo Narita-Dalian, China, frequency from 4X-weekly to daily, commencing July 3. The airline also intends to add one daily Tokyo Narita-Singapore frequency, effective July 28 through Aug. 31.

Air Montenegro has launched scheduled flights between Tivat, Montenegro, and Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina. The route will be served twice a week on Mondays and Fridays until Sept. 8. The airline previously offered charter flights between the destinations.

UK leisure carrier Jet2.com says it has added an additional 75,000 seats to sunshine destinations in Turkey (Antalya, Izmir and Bodrum), Croatia (Dubrovnik), mainland Spain (Girona, Alicante and Reus), the Balearics (Ibiza, Majorca and Menorca), Montenegro (Tivat), Portugal (Faro), Cyprus (Larnaca), Italy (Naples), Greece (Rhodes) and the Canaries (Tenerife and Gran Canaria) for the summer 2024 season. The extra capacity has been added from 10 of the airline’s UK bases.

U.S. carrier Avelo Airlines has commenced flights from Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, in South Carolina, to Orlando, Florida. The route will be served twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays before switching to Mondays and Fridays on June 23. The LCC will also begin a 2X-weekly service to two additional destinations on June 22: Connecticut’s Tweed-New Haven Airport and Delaware's Wilmington Airport.

Canadian ULCC Lynx Air has begun its inaugural flights from Fredericton International Airport to Toronto Pearson International Airport and Calgary International Airport. The airline will operate three services a week from Fredericton to Toronto and Calgary. The Fredericton-Calgary flights will operate as “through flights,” with a short stop in Toronto.

Wizz Air is ramping up service from Tirana, Albania, ahead of Ryanair’s planned expansion in the market. Flights to Birmingham, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Bucharest, Sofia, Prague and Krakow will start in the upcoming winter season. Service to Malta, Palermo and Chania, Greece, will start from March 2024.

“We are now further expanding our network in Albania with 10 new flights and almost 100 extra flights per week,” Wizz Air Network Officer Evelin Jeckel said. “This strategic decision reflects our commitment to meeting the growing demand of our passengers.”

