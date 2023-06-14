London Stansted Airport To Deploy Baggage Handling Fault Detection System

London Stansted Airport (STN) has selected Dutch firm Samotics to install its SAM4 Health system to detect mechanical faults in the airport’s baggage handling equipment, enabling predictive maintenance.

The SAM4 technology will analyze current and voltage signals for signs of electrical and mechanical faults in STN’s baggage handling equipment. Samotics says in a statement that “80% of baggage handling downtime” at STN is “due to mechanical faults leading to the failure of conveyors.” The SAM4 system will provide “continuous insights into the health and performance of critical assets,” the company adds, noting that this “empowers maintenance teams to take proactive measures against developing faults and prevent unexpected breakdowns.”

Samotics' health system “will be rolled out to dozens of baggage handling systems located across arrival and departure halls” at STN, the company says. SAM4 technology has already been deployed at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport.

“By leveraging Samotics' SAM4 system, which has already been proven at a leading international airport, we can increase the reliability of our baggage handling system to significantly reduce delays and impact on travelers,” STN Reliability Engineer Paul Marshall says.

Jasper Hoogeweegen, chief executive at Samotics, adds: “Our technology helps airports address a fundamental challenge by identifying and resolving developing faults before they happen. With accurate health and performance data, operational teams can schedule maintenance at their convenience rather than reacting to an unforeseen fault.”

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.