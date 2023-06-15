American Airlines To Boost Latin America Flying, Adds Two More Cancun Routes

American Airlines has unveiled a robust Caribbean and Latin America schedule for the 2023-24 northern hemisphere winter season, including two new seasonal routes to Cancun International Airport (CUN) in Mexico.

From Dec. 9, American will launch service to CUN from both Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and Nashville International Airport. Both routes will be operated 2X-weekly through March 2024, bringing to 35 the number of peak-day flights the Oneworld carrier will operate to Cancun from the U.S.

American will additionally increase frequencies on flights from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport to seven Mexican airports, operating 50 daily departures to Mexico during the winter season, including 5X-daily service to Monterrey International Airport.

Overall, American will expand frequencies on 21 routes between the U.S., the Caribbean and Latin America for the winter schedule, operating more than 2,250 weekly flights to 90 destinations in the region—a 10% year-over-year increase.

“We are proud to strengthen our lead as the largest U.S. airline in the region, with more flights and seats to more [Caribbean and Latin American] destinations than any other single carrier or partnership,” says José Freig, American’s vice president of operations and commercial for Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America.

American notes it will operate 40% more capacity from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to the Caribbean and Latin America in the upcoming winter compared to last winter, offering 10 routes to the region, including 5X-daily service to Cancun.

American says it will “reinforce” the status of Miami International Airport (MIA) as "the largest gateway between the U.S. and Latin America and the Caribbean with more departures this winter.” The carrier will operate 140 daily flights from MIA to 70 destinations in the Caribbean and Latin America.

American has extended the summer seasonal service it launched this month between MIA and the British Virgin Islands’ Lettsome International Airport to the winter schedule, upping frequencies from daily, as they stand currently, to 2X-daily.

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.