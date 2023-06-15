EgyptAir To Launch First Service On Cairo-Manchester Route Since 2015

EgyptAir will open service between Cairo International Airport (CAI) and Manchester Airport (MAN) in the UK, connecting the cities by air for the first time since 2015.

From July 15, the CAI-MAN route will be flown 5X-weekly by the Star Alliance carrier with a Boeing 737-800 aircraft configured to carry 154 passengers. The exclusive route will be the only service between Cairo and a UK city aside from London.

“Having a direct route to Cairo is fantastic news for travelers in our region, giving them a straightforward means of visiting [Egypt’s tourist attractions],” MAN Managing Director Chris Woodroofe says in a statement. “This link also offers businesses in our region access to a fast-growing market and adds another in-demand route to our growing network, cementing our place as the UK’s global gateway in the [North of England].”

EgyptAir CEO Mohamed Moussa notes that MAN “is one of the largest airports in the UK and is increasingly one of the most in-demand destinations for our customers.”

He adds that MAN-originating passengers can connect via CAI to the airline’s domestic network, including service to Aswan, Hurghada, Luxor and Sharm El-Sheikh.

With the addition of the MAN service, EgyptAir’s network will comprise more than 70 destinations globally. Moussa says MAN-originating passengers will have access to the carrier’s Africa, Middle East and Asia routes via CAI.

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.