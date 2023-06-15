Etihad Schedules Russia Network Expansion

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways plans to expand its Russia network during the upcoming northern winter season, as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) continues to maintain its neutral stance on the war in Ukraine.

The airline has commenced ticket sales for a new route to St. Petersburg, which will operate three times per week starting from Oct. 29. Flights from Abu Dhabi International will be available on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, utilizing Boeing 787-9 aircraft, with an approximate travel time of 6 hr. and 15 min.

The 2,710-mi. (2,355 nm) route to St. Petersburg will serve as Etihad’s second destination in Russia, in addition to its existing daily flights to Moscow Sheremetyevo operated by 787-9s. OAG Schedules Analyser data shows the carrier intends to increase Moscow frequencies to 10X-weekly during the winter 2023-24 season.

The UAE, along with China and India, abstained in a United Nations Security Council vote in February 2022 to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has adopted a neutral position on the war. As such, the UAE has further increased in popularity as a tourism destination for sanction-hit Russians.

Etihad is one of around 50 international airlines that continue to serve the country alongside fellow UAE-based carriers Air Arabia, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, Emirates Airline and flydubai. In total, there are about 78,600 weekly seats between the UAE and Russia at present, marking a rise of 175% on the same week in 2019 before the pandemic.

"All Etihad flights are operated in compliance with applicable sanctions and export control restrictions," a spokesperson for Etihad tells Routes.

Etihad is the fifth-largest provider of capacity with a 5.2% share of the market, behind flydubai on 38.3%, Emirates on 31%, Air Arabia on 14.3% and Aeroflot on 6.8%.

Alongside the planned Russian growth, Etihad has announced it is growing frequencies between Abu Dhabi and Rome Fiumicino from seven to 11 times per week. The four extra services will commence on Nov. 4, providing double-daily connections on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

“Our second Rome service has also been timed to provide optimised local flight times for those visiting Abu Dhabi, with an evening departure and a convenient morning arrival that allows for maximised time in the capital,” says Arik De, chief revenue officer at Etihad.

