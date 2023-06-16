Alaska Airlines Adds Three Routes, Including Miami-Portland, Oregon

Alaska Airlines plans to open transcontinental service between Miami International Airport (MIA) and Portland International Airport (PDX) in Oregon.

The year-round route, to be exclusive to Alaska, will commence from Nov. 17 and be operated daily. The carrier already serves Florida destinations Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Tampa from PDX. It has also operated flights to MIA from its Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) base since June 2022.

The new MIA service will bring to 42 the number of airports served from PDX by Alaska.

“We continue to see strong demand by travelers who want to go to leisure destinations and are already planning trips for next year,” Kirsten Amrine, Alaska vice president for revenue management and network planning says in a statement. “We’re especially excited to launch a new coast-to-coast route in Portland, which is a key hub for us. Miami is the largest underserved city from Portland and vice versa.”

Additionally, from Dec. 14, Alaska will start daily seasonal flights between New York John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) in California. It will compete with JetBlue Airways on the route.

“This new service not only strengthens our ties with one of the world's most influential cities but also contributes to the economic growth and vitality of our region,” PSP Aviation Director Harry Barrett says.

Also on Dec. 14, Alaska will launch a regional route with daily seasonal service between Las Vegas Airport (LAS) and San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport (SBP) in California. SkyWest Airlines will operate the route under contract with Alaska.

“The decision to introduce this service was driven by the growing demand for travel between these two destinations,” SBP Director Courtney Johnson says. “We anticipate that the Las Vegas-San Luis Obispo route will contribute to increased passenger traffic, benefiting our airport and the region as a whole.”

Alaska currently operates from SBP to PDX, SEA and San Diego International Airport.

