FAA Clears Funding To Build New Sacramento Airport ATC Tower

The U.S. FAA has approved funding for a new air traffic control (ATC) tower at Sacramento International Airport (SMF).

The airport serving California’s capital says the new tower, slated to cost $60-80 million, will be completed in 2026. Funding comes from the infrastructure law passed by the U.S. Congress in 2021 and will fully cover the cost of the ATC tower project, according to SMF.

The current SMF tower was built in 1967. Located just south of the airport’s Terminal B, it is 130 ft. high. The new ATC tower will be 192 ft. tall and located on the north side.

Sacramento International says in a statement that the current ATC facility is “one of the oldest towers in the country” and the FAA “is prioritizing replacing it.”

SMF Director Cindy Nichol adds: “This new state-of-the-art tower will be a significant upgrade to the current facility that will enhance working conditions for air traffic controllers at SMF and ensure the continued safe and efficient management of aircraft operations at the airport.”

The airport is in the middle of a five-year, $1.3 billion expansion project announced earlier this year.

Sacramento International forecasts it will handle more than 13 million passengers in 2023, which would put it back to 2019 traffic levels.

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.