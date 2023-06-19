Aeroflot, Conviasa Increase Cooperation

The national carriers of Russia and Venezuela have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU). The agreement will see Aeroflot and Conviasa expand their cooperation to develop connectivity between Russia, Venezuela and Cuba.

From June 18, Conviasa will operate a new Caracas (CCS)-Havana (HAV)-Moscow Vnukovo (VKO) route. Flights will be once a week using Airbus A340-200 aircraft. Aeroflot has also announced plans to begin serving Cuba's Varadero Airport (VRA) from July 1.

Additionally, the MOU between the airlines includes the scope for codeshare and interline agreements in the future.

Data provided by OAG Schedules Analyser shows that Conviasa began serving the Russia-Venezuela market nonstop in August 2021, offering flights every other week. Russian leisure carrier Nord Wind also provides a direct connection, linking Moscow Sheremetyevo (SVO) and the seaport city of Porlamar, Venezuela (PMV).

Between Russia and Cuba, Nord Wind offers flights to Cayo Coco—an island to the north of mainland Cuba—and VRA from SVO, while Cubana de Aviacion operates in the Cuba-Venezuela market to PMV from HAV, Santiago de Cuba and Holguin, as well as Havana-Caracas.

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.