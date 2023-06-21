Routes In Brief: Rolling Daily Updates (W/C June 19, 2023)

June 21

Norse Atlantic Airways started its planned service between Rome Fiumicino Airport (FCO) and New York John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). Norse will operate the FCO-JFK route daily using a Boeing 787-9 aircraft. "The addition of this flight to New York JFK helps strengthen our direct air offer to the United States, which will see record levels during the 2023 summer season,” Aeroporti di Roma Chief Aviation Officer Ivan Bassato says in a statement. Rome is the fifth market served by Norse from JFK.

Etihad Airways opened flights between Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) and Lisbon Airport (LIS). The AUH-LIS route will be operated 3X-weekly using a Boeing 787-9 aircraft configured to carry 290 passengers, including 28 in business class. “As we continue to expand our global network, we’re thrilled to be flying for the first time to Lisbon,” Etihad CEO Antonoaldo Neves says in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming guests to visit the historic city of Lisbon while also connecting the people of Portugal with the UAE and destinations across the Middle East, Asia and Australia." The route was originally announced as seasonal, but the airline has already decided to extend it to a year-round service “as a result of strong travel demand.”

European ULCC Wizz Air says all 11 of its aircraft based at London Luton Airport (LTN) will be Airbus A321neos by 2025. Wizz’s A321neos are configured with 239 seats in a single class. “Replacing older aircraft at our [LTN] base with the newest and more fuel-efficient Airbus A321neo is part of our long-term fleet renewal strategy to reduce carbon intensity by 25% by 2030,” Wizz says in a statement.

June 20

Qatar Airways launched flights between Doha Hamad International Airport (DOH) and Trabzon Airport (TZX) in Turkey. The route will be operated 3X-weekly using an Airbus A320. TZX becomes the seventh airport in Turkey served by Qatar Airways. “Trabzon is an exciting and important new route for Qatar Airways, which solidifies our strong commitment to Turkey and delivers on the high demand for connectivity between Doha and Trabzon,” airline CEO Akbar Al Baker says. Qatar Airways will operate 58 weekly flights between DOH and Turkey during the peak of the northern hemisphere summer.

Canada’s WestJet commenced transborder service between Saskatoon Diefenbaker International Airport (YXE) and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP). The route will be operated 3X-weekly. "This new connectivity between Saskatoon and Minneapolis will further enhance transborder travel options for the communities we serve and stimulate vital business and tourism opportunities on both sides of the border," WestJet Government Relations and Regulatory Affairs Director Jared Mikoch-Gerke says.

The Los Angeles Board of Airport Commissioners approved a $1.08 billion budget for Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) for the 12 months starting July 1, the largest-ever annual budget for the organization that runs Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). LAWA anticipates revenue of over $2 billion for its 2023-24 fiscal year running through June 30, 2024, meaning it expects net revenue of around $928 billion for the 12 months. “These net revenues are available to pay debt service, fund reserves and fund capital projects,” LAWA says.

