WestJet To Shut Down Recent Acquisition Sunwing Airlines, Operate Single Brand

Canada’s WestJet Group will shut down recently acquired Sunwing Airlines and incorporate its 18 Boeing 737s into WestJet mainline operations next year.

Earlier this month, a new labor contract approved by WestJet pilots similarly cemented folding ULCC subsidiary Swoop into mainline operations.

"We are confident that the future integration of Sunwing Airlines into the WestJet Group, following that of our ultra-low-cost carrier Swoop, will significantly enhance our ability to provide affordability and choice to our guests," WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech says in a statement.

"The integration of all jets from Sunwing Airlines, Swoop and WestJet into one fleet will provide us with the scale to enhance our collective operational resilience, while offering more affordable fares and vacation opportunities across our entire network," von Hoensbroech says.

The WestJet Group’s combined fleet of 180 aircraft serves more than 110 destinations in 24 countries.

Calgary-based WestJet’s deal to acquire Toronto-based Sunwing was approved by the Canadian government in March, and the transaction closed on May 1. Under the terms of the federal approval, WestJet agreed to extend Sunwing vacation package offerings to five new Canadian cities, increase regional connectivity and maintain capacity on routes most affected by the merger.

The integration of Swoop is planned to be completed by the end of October 2023. Sunwing Airlines will begin to be integrated into WestJet mainline operations in 2024. It “remains business as usual at this time” for Sunwing, WestJet says.

While all airline operations will be brought under one brand umbrella, tour businesses Sunwing Vacations and WestJet Vacations “will continue to operate independently under their existing and respective brands, as integral parts of the WestJet Group,” WestJet states. “As a result, both Sunwing Vacations and WestJet Vacations will significantly expand vacation offerings to even more communities across [an] extensive network.”

WestJet says the integrated carrier will offer “ultra-affordable fares.” Von Hoensbroech recently told Aviation Week Network that “conceptually I think it is wrong to believe that you have to have different airline brands to segment your customers.”

In the statement confirming the plan to shut down Sunwing, von Hoensbroech says competition in the Canadian airline market “has never been healthier and, after a challenging three years, aviation is back, with passenger traffic doubling in Canada since March 2022.”

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.