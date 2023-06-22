Cayman Islands To Upgrade Main Airport In Effort To Attract Long-Haul Flights

The Cayman Islands government has approved $92 million in modernization projects at the Caribbean country’s airports, including work at Owen Roberts International Airport (GCM), the islands’ main international airport.

The projects at GCM are aimed in part at attracting long-distance flights from Europe and South America. The airport’s 7,867-ft. runway will be extended, and an air traffic control surveillance system will be installed.

"With up to 25% of the Cayman Islands GDP derived from tourism, extending the runway at [GCM] is expected to be a game-changer for the islands’ tourism industry,” Cayman Islands Tourism and Ports Minister Kenneth Bryan says in a statement. “Direct service from long-haul destinations in Europe and South America will become a more convenient reality for travelers by eliminating the need for additional connections en route.”

GCM is served by a number of North American airlines, but has no routes from other regions.

The extended runway will allow larger aircraft to land at the airport. “An increase in the runway length at GCM will allow more nonstop, long-haul services to be able to operate, especially from Europe,” says Aidan Mooney, vice president of consultancy ASM Global Route Development, which has advised Owen Roberts Airport.

Bryan says the government “strategically selected projects that either provided a solid foundation to support continued growth in the tourism sector or were necessary to address safety and regulatory concerns.”

