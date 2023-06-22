Porter Airlines Adds Winnipeg To Embraer E195-E2 Network

Canada’s Porter Airlines will add Winnipeg Richardson International Airport (YWG) to its growing network in September, as it continues to roll out Embraer E195-E2 routes.

From Sept. 7, the carrier will launch flights between Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and YWG. The service will be operated 2X-daily with a 132-seat E195-E2.

“We’re very excited to welcome Porter Airlines,” YWG CEO Nick Hays says in a statement. “Porter is renowned for delivering a unique, high-quality experience, and their expansion west gives travelers from our region another great option as well as more choices.”

Winnipeg will be the seventh destination Porter serves from YYZ. The airline is already operating flights from Pearson to Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal Trudeau, Halifax, Ottawa and Vancouver.

Porter, which is based at Toronto Billy Bishop Airport, began taking delivery of E195-E2s in December 2022, and the airline—formerly an all-De Havilland Dash 8-400 operator—continues to build a network with the Embraer aircraft. The initial emphasis is on domestic routes from Pearson, including its first forays into western Canada.

The carrier is also planning to open service between Ottawa and Vancouver, with daily flights starting from July 26.

This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.