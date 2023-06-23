St. John’s, Newfoundland Becomes Latest Porter Airlines E195-E2 Network Point

Canada’s Porter Airlines has added another Embraer E195-E2 destination to its network, buttressing eastern Canada flying with the aircraft as it also opens transcontinental flights.

Starting Sept. 7, the airline will launch flights between Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and St. John’s International Airport (YYT) in Newfoundland. The route will be operated 1X-daily with an E195-E2. YYT-originating passengers will be able to connect via YYZ to the four western Canada destinations to which Porter will be flying by September: Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and Winnipeg (2X-daily YYZ-Winnipeg flights will also start on Sept. 7).

While flying between Pearson and St. John’s will be a new route for Porter—and exclusive to the airline—it has long operated between its Toronto Billy Bishop Airport (YTZ) base and YYT with De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft. That service will continue, as will Porter’s Dash 8-400 flights from St. John’s to Halifax, Ottawa and Montreal Trudeau.

“St. John’s has been an important destination in our eastern Canada network for many years,” Chief Commercial Officer Kevin Jackson says. “With the introduction of the E195 to our fleet and nonstop service to Toronto Pearson, Porter now connects St. John’s from coast to coast” via YYZ.

YYT CEO Dennis Hogan adds: “We are thrilled with Porter’s expansion from St. John’s to Toronto Pearson using the new Embraer aircraft, which builds on the current capacity that Porter has at YYT. This new route demonstrates Porter’s confidence in the St. John’s market.”

Porter’s E195-E2s are configured to carry 132 passengers. St. John’s will be the eighth destination Porter is scheduled to serve from Pearson.



This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.