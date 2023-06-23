American Airlines To Compete With Alaska Airlines On Miami-Portland Route

American Airlines has quickly reacted to Alaska Airlines’ plans to launch service between Miami International Airport (MIA) and Portland International Airport (PDX) in Oregon by adding the route to its network as well.

The route is one of four American has added to its schedule, including two new routes from Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA).

Alaska recently announced it would commence daily flights on the MIA-PDX route starting Nov. 17. The carrier was slated to be the only airline operating between the cities, but American has now decided to begin daily flights on the route starting Nov. 5 using a Boeing 737-8 aircraft, preempting Alaska’s own planned launch of the service. MIA is a significant hub for Oneworld member American, serving as its primary gateway to Latin America.

“The new nonstop service will complement American’s network of more than 140 destinations from MIA and opens convenient, one-stop access [for PDX-originating passengers] to the largest network of destinations in the Caribbean and Latin America from the United States,” American said in response to an Aviation Week Network inquiry.

American will also start two DCA routes in the autumn. Starting Oct. 5, the airline will open service between DCA and Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) in Wisconsin. Starting Nov. 5, American will commence flights between DCA and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) in Florida.

The DCA-MKE route will be operated 2X-daily with a Bombardier CRJ700 and the DCA-FLL service will be flown 2X-daily with an Airbus A319 aircraft.

“American is excited to offer more service to Reagan National Airport with the additions of Fort Lauderdale and Milwaukee,” American Senior VP-Network Planning Brian Znotins says in a statement. “These new markets join our robust DCA network of more than 85 destinations.”

Additionally, American will commence daily A320 flights between its Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) base and Albany International Airport (ALB) in New York state starting Oct. 5.



This article was originally published on aviationweek.com.