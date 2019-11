Thai Lion Air W19 A330-900neo service updates as of 04OCT19

Thai Lion Air in the last 2 weeks filed additional A330-900neo service, including operational changes to its inaugural date and frequencies. Planned A330-900neo service as of 04OCT19 as follows.



Bangkok Don Mueang – Chiang Mai Previously reported, A330-900neo scheduled to operate:

SL506/507 11NOV19

SL518/519 23JAN20 – 26MAR20 1 weekly (Day 4)



Bangkok Don Mueang – Denpasar 27OCT19 – 31OCT19 Day x56

Bangkok Don Mueang – Hat Yai eff 27OCT19 Various frequencies

Bangkok Don Mueang – Jakarta 19JAN20 – 17FEB20 SL114/115 operates 4 weekly (Day x246)

Bangkok Don Mueang – Jinan 17DEC19 – 17JAN20 3-4 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Nanchang eff 03NOV19 3-4 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Phuket eff 01NOV19 SL768/753 3-4 weekly

Bangkok Don Mueang – Singapore 29OCT19 – 15NOV19 3-5 weekly (Also 18JAN20 – 26MAR20)

Bangkok Don Mueang – Taipei Taoyuan SL398/399 operated by A330-900neo during following:

27OCT19 – 17NOV19 Daily

18NOV19 – 17JAN20 Day x135

18JAN20 – 18FEB20 Daily

19FEB20 – 29FEB20 Day 246

01MAR20 – 27MAR20 Day x135



Bangkok Don Mueang – Tianjin eff 03NOV19 A330-900neo operates along with A330-300

Bangkok Don Mueang – Tokyo Narita eff 20JAN20 3 weekly (Day 135; 7 weekly from 04FEB20)

Phuket – Tianjin eff 01NOV19 3-4 weekly (except 03FEB20 – 17FEB20)