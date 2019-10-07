Turkish Airlines / EVA Air expands codeshare partnership from Oct 2019

Star Alliance carriers Turkish Airlines and EVA Air at the launch of winter 2019/20 season plans to expand codeshare service. From 27OCT19, the codeshare partnership will become bilateral, as TK-coded flight numbers being placed on all EVA Air’s service between Taipei Taoyuan and Japan (excluding seasonal service to Asahikawa).
Turkish Airlines operated by EVA Air
Taipei Taoyuan – Aomori
Taipei Taoyuan – Fukuoka
Taipei Taoyuan – Hakodate
Taipei Taoyuan – Komatsu
Taipei Taoyuan – Matsuyama
Taipei Taoyuan – Nagoya
Taipei Taoyuan – Okinawa
Taipei Taoyuan – Osaka Kansai
Taipei Taoyuan – Sapporo New Chitose
Taipei Taoyuan – Sendai
Taipei Taoyuan – Tokyo Narita
