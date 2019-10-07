China Southern at the launch of winter 2019/20 season is adjusting Beijing – Hong Kong service, served by Airbus A320 aircraft once a day. From 27OCT19, the airline will operate to/from Beijing Daxing Airport, replacing Beijing Capital Airport.
CZ310 PKX0840 – 1210HKG 320 D
CZ309 HKG1320 – 1705PKX 320 D
China Southern W19 Beijing – Hong Kong service changes
Posted
China Southern at the launch of winter 2019/20 season is adjusting Beijing – Hong Kong service, served by Airbus A320 aircraft once a day. From 27OCT19, the airline will operate to/from Beijing Daxing Airport, replacing Beijing Capital Airport.