LATAM Peru adds Boeing 767 Punta Cana service in NW19

By Jim Liu

LATAM Airlines Peru in the first quarter of 2020 plans to expand capacity on Lima – Punta Cana route, with the addition of Boeing 767-300ER service. The 767 will operate this route from 31DEC19, 4 times weekly. The oneWorld carrier operates this route 11 weekly overall.

LA2452 LIM0850 – 1454PUJ 763 x135
LA2452 LIM0850 – 1454PUJ 320 135
LA2450 LIM1245 – 1847PUJ 320 x123

LA2451 PUJ0133 – 0536LIM 320 x234
LA2453 PUJ1725 – 2128LIM 763 x135
LA2453 PUJ1727 – 2130LIM 320 135