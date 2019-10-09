Hainan Airlines re-opens Beijing – Las Vegas bookings in Dec 2019/Jan 2020

Hainan Airlines in the last few days once again re-opened reservation for Beijing Capital – Las Vegas, scheduled to operate from 17DEC19 to 11JAN20 during winter season. The airline operates 2 weekly flights with Boeing 787-9 aircraft (4 weekly for the week of 06JAN20).



HU7969 PEK0145 – 2200-1LAS 789 25

HU7970 LAS0010 – 0510+1PEK 789 25