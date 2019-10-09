Hainan Airlines in winter 2019/20 season filed additional aircraft changes for service to Europe and The Middle East, previously not covered on Airlineroute. Planned changes as follow.
Beijing Capital – Moscow Sheremetyevo eff 29OCT19 787-9 replaces A330-300, 2 weekly
Beijing Capital – St. Petersburg eff 30OCT19 787-9 replaces A330-300, 2 weekly
Beijing Capital – Tel Aviv eff 27OCT19 787-9 replaces A330-300, 3 weekly
Previously reported, the airline’s Beijing Capital – Brussels service will move to Boeing 787-9 from 27OCT19, 4 times weekly.
Hainan Airlines W19 Europe/Mid-East aircraft changes
