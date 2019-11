Fiji Airways modifies Sydney A350 Dec 2019 operations

Fiji Airways in the last 48 hours filed additional schedule changes for Nadi – Sydney route, regarding its planned Airbus A350-900XWB operation. The A350 is now scheduled to operate FJ911/910 on daily basis from 01DEC19, instead of previously filed 1 weekly from 03DEC19 (for December 2019).



FJ911 NAN0935 – 1205SYD 359 D

FJ910 SYD1320 – 1905NAN 359 D



The carrier operates up to 15 weekly flights on this route in December 2019.