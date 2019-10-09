Air Senegal expands Banjul service in W19

By Jim Liu

Air Senegal at the launch of winter 2019/20 season plans to enhance Dakar – Banjul service, currently served 3 times weekly. From 27OCT19, overall service will increase to 7 weekly. The new season also sees the airline shifting operational schedules, departing Dakar in afternoon hours and return to Dakar at evening hours. This enables rapid connections in both directions for the airline’s European flights.

HC203 DSS1620 – 1700BJL AT7 D
HC204 BJL2120 – 2200DSS AT7 D

