Garuda Indonesia last week resumed Airbus A330 service on Denpasar – Surabaya route, operating 5 times weekly from 03OCT19. The Skytea member previously assigned A330 aircraft on this route until August 2014.
GA347 DPS1355 – 1420SUB 332 x13
GA344 SUB1625 – 1840DPS 332 x13
Garuda Indonesia resumes A330 Denpasar – Surabaya service in 4Q19
Posted
