Southwest Airlines further expands Hawaii service in W19

Southwest Airlines in late-September 2019 announced further expansion to its Hawaii service, including accelerating service launch on 2 routes. From Honolulu, service to Lihue and Sacramento will now commence in November 2019, instead of January 2020.



Honolulu – Lihue eff 10NOV19 1 daily (Previously scheduled from 19JAN20)

WN1082 HNL0715 – 0805LIH 738 D

WN269 HNL1025 – 1115LIH 738 D

WN148 HNL1530 – 1625LIH 738 D

WN271 HNL1915 – 2005LIH 738 D



WN1081 LIH0645 – 0725HNL 738 D

WN1083 LIH0850 – 0930HNL 738 D

WN255 LIH1200 – 1240HNL 738 D

WN1456 LIH1730 – 1810HNL 738 D



Honolulu – Sacramento eff 10NOV19 1 daily (Previously scheduled from 19JAN20)

WN1807 HNL1410 – 2130SMF 738 D

WN1789 SMF1050 – 1445HNL 738 D



Kahului – Sacramento eff 07MAR20 1 daily (schedule below from 08MAR20)

WN2733 OGG1510 – 2330SMF 738 D

WN1843 SMF0815 – 1110OGG 738 D



Additional Hawaii markets will receive additional frequencies from March 2020:

Oakland – Kona eff 07MAR20 Increase from 4 to 7 weekly

Oakland – Lihue eff 08MAR20 Increase from 3 to 7 weekly

San Jose CA – Kona eff 08MAR20 Increase from 3 to 7 weekly

San Jose CA – Lihue eff 07MAR20 Increase from 4 to 7 weekly