United Airlines in the first half of 2020 is increasing service at Washington Dulles, including a service resumption.
Washington Dulles – Akron/Canton eff 08MAY20 3 daily CRJ (Air Wisconsin)
Washington Dulles – Philadelphia eff 08MAY20 3 daily Embraer ERJ145 (CommutAir). Last served until 06JAN19
Washington Dulles – West Palm Beach eff 13FEB20 1 daily CRJ700 (Mesa)
United 1H20 Washington domestic US routes addition
Posted
United Airlines in the first half of 2020 is increasing service at Washington Dulles, including a service resumption.