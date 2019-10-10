Uzbekistan Airways expands Jeddah flights in W19

By Jim Liu

Posted

Uzbekistan Airways at the launch of winter 2019/20 season plans to expand Tashkent – Jeddah service, with the addition of 2nd daily flight. The new flight departs Tashkent in the early-morning hours with Boeing 767, effective from 27OCT19.

HY337 TAS0530 – 0840JED 763 D
HY335 TAS1910 – 2220JED 763 D

HY336 JED0005 – 0640TAS 763 D
HY338 JED1010 – 1650TAS 763 D

About The Author...

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.