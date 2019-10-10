Uzbekistan Airways at the launch of winter 2019/20 season plans to expand Tashkent – Jeddah service, with the addition of 2nd daily flight. The new flight departs Tashkent in the early-morning hours with Boeing 767, effective from 27OCT19.
HY337 TAS0530 – 0840JED 763 D
HY335 TAS1910 – 2220JED 763 D
HY336 JED0005 – 0640TAS 763 D
HY338 JED1010 – 1650TAS 763 D
Uzbekistan Airways expands Jeddah flights in W19
