Air Senegal on Thursday (10OCT19) opened reservation for its planned Dakar – Marseille – Barcelona – Dakar route, with minor modification. The airline now schedules 3 weekly flights from 12DEC19, instead of 4 weekly from 09DEC19.
Airbus A330-900neo aircraft operates this route.
HC405 DSS0020 – 0630MRS0755 – 0905BCN1025 – 1405DSS 330 146
Air Senegal opens Marseille / Barcelona reservation from Dec 2019
