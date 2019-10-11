Philippine Airlines from March 2020 plans to expand Manila – Guam service, where overall service increases from 7 to 9 weekly. From 05MAR20, additional 2 weekly flights will be operated by subsidiary PAL Express with Airbus A321 aircraft.
PR2110 MNL1830 – 0030+1GUM 321 46
PR110 MNL2205 – 0405+1GUM 321 D
PR2111 GUM0150 – 0350MNL 321 57
PR111 GUM0620 – 0820MNL 321 D
Philippine Airlines expands Guam service from March 2020
