Malaysia Airlines in this week’s schedule update is increasing Kuala Lumpur – Beijing Daxing service from 01JAN20, scheduled to operate 10 weekly, instead of 7. The oneWorld carrier will begin Beijing Daxing service on 01JAN20, replacing Beijing Capital. Airbus A330-300 aircraft operates this route.
MH318 KUL0040 – 0700PKX 333 D
MH364 KUL1430 – 2050PKX 333 357
MH319 PKX0930 – 1600KUL 333 D
MH365 PKX2155 – 0425+1KUL 333 357
Malaysia Airlines increases Beijing service from Jan 2020
Posted
Malaysia Airlines in this week’s schedule update is increasing Kuala Lumpur – Beijing Daxing service from 01JAN20, scheduled to operate 10 weekly, instead of 7. The oneWorld carrier will begin Beijing Daxing service on 01JAN20, replacing Beijing Capital. Airbus A330-300 aircraft operates this route.