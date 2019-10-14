Turkish Airlines in last week’s schedule update filed additional Airbus A350-900XWB-operating route, where the airline plans to serve Istanbul – Seoul Incheon route. The A350 will replace A330 on TK088/089 service, effective from 11AUG20. The airline operates 11 weekly flights overall.
TK090 IST0140 – 1740ICN 77W D
TK088 IST2045 – 1255+1ICN 359 x135
TK089 ICN2235 – 0440+1IST 359 x246
TK091 ICN2345 – 0515+1IST 77W D
Turkish Airlines adds A350 Seoul service from August 2020
