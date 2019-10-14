Korean Air expands Seoul – Guam service from Dec 2019

Korean Air in winter 2019/20 season plans to expand service on Seoul Incheon – Guam route, with the addition of 3rd daily flight (except Sundays), operated by Airbus A330-200/-300. Overall service increases from 14 to 20 weekly. The new KE115/116 and KE117/118 service will commence on 02DEC19.



KE113 ICN0915 – 1435GUM 77W D

KE115 ICN1140 – 1700GUM 332 135

KE117 ICN1530 – 2050GUM 332 24

KE117 ICN1530 – 2050GUM 333 6

KE111 ICN1935 – 0050+1GUM 789 D



KE112 GUM0230 – 0620ICN 789 D

KE114 GUM1600 – 1950ICN 77W D

KE116 GUM1920 – 2310ICN 332 135

KE118 GUM2355 – 0410+1ICN 332 24

KE118 GUM2355 – 0410+1ICN 333 6

Previously reported, the Skyteam member will introduce Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner service on KE111/112 from 27OCT19, replacing A330.