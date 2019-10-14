Jeju Air begins Jetstar Codeshare partnership from Dec 2019

Jeju Air from December 2019 plans to commence codeshare partnership with Jetstar Airways, as the latter set to operate Gold Coast – Seoul Incheon route, starting 08DEC19. Jetstar will operate this route 3 times weekly.
JQ049/7C7001 OOL1135 – 2015ICN 788 357
JQ050/7C7002 ICN2215 – 0830+1OOL 788 357
