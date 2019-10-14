Air Canada W19 Sun Destinations operation update as of 11OCT19

Air Canada since August 2019 gradually revised planned operations for Sun Destinations service in winter 2019/20, as a result of extended grounding of Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. Latest adjustment up to 11OCT19, including Air Canada rouge service, as follows.



Calgary – Cancun

02NOV19 – 07DEC19 Mainline 767 operating, 1 weekly (rouge 767 on 16NOV19 only)

eff 14DEC19 3 weekly A319 (Previous plan: Increase from 3 to 7 weekly with 737 MAX 8)



Calgary – Los Cabos eff 27OCT19 A320 continues operating, 2 weekly (A319 from 15DEC19; replacing 737 MAX 8)

Calgary – Puerto Vallarta eff 02NOV19 A320 continues operating, 1 weekly (2 weekly A319 from 16DEC19; replacing 737 MAX 8)

Montreal – Curacao eff 20DEC19 rouge A319 continues operating 2 weekly, replacing Mainline 737 MAX 8

Montreal – Port-au-Prince Seasonal service by rouge from 19DEC19 cancelled in W19

Montreal – Puerto Vallarta eff 27OCT19 rouge 767 replacing originally planned rouge A319 (Previous plan: Mainline 737 MAX 8 replaces rouge A319)

31OCT19 – 12DEC19 1 weekly rouge 767

eff 15DEC19 3 weekly rouge 767



Toronto – Huatulco eff 02NOV19 A320 continues operating, replacing previously filed 737 MAX 8. Increase from 1 to 2 weekly from 22DEC19

Toronto – Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo eff 27OCT19 A320 continues operating, replacing previously filed 737 MAX 8, 1 weekly

Vancouver – Cancun rouge 767 replacing previously filed Mainline 737 MAX 8

27OCT19 – 16DEC19 Increase from 1 to 2 weekly

eff 17DEC19 Service operates 3 weekly instead of 4 weekly in W18 (Previously planned to increase to 7 weekly)



Vancouver – Honolulu eff 27OCT19 Leased Omni Air 767-200 replaces Mainline and rouge 767 (instead of previously filed 737 MAX 8). Planned reduction from 2 daily in W18 to 1 daily unchanged

Vancouver – Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo eff 02NOV19 A320 continues operating, replacing previously filed 737 MAX 8. Service operates 2 weekly from 17DEC19 (3 weekly during peak season), instead of previously filed increase from 3 to 4 weekly

Vancouver – Kahului

27OCT19 – 13DEC19 rouge 767 replacing Mainline 737 MAX 8 (Previously plan: Mainline 767)

eff 14DEC19 Leased Omni Air 767-200 replaces rouge 767



Vancouver – Los Cabos A320 continues operating, replacing previously filed 737 MAX 8

29OCT19 – 14DEC19 Increase from 1 to 2 weekly (Unchanged)

15DEC19 – 08JAN20 Increase from 3 to 6 weekly (Unchanged)

eff 09JAN20 3 weekly (Previous plan: Increase to 6 weekly)



Vancouver – Phoenix Previously filed 737 MAX 8 replacing A320 revised to following:

27OCT19 – 13DEC19 Air Canada Express CRJ900

14DEC19 – 13JAN20 Leased Omni Air 767-200

eff 14JAN20 Leased Omni Air 767-200 (Frequency temporary reduce to 5 weekly 16JAN20 – 03FEB20, 6 weekly 05FEB20 – 17FEB20)



Vancouver – Puerto Vallarta eff 27OCT19 A320 continues operating, replacing previously filed 737 MAX 8. Planned increase from 4 to 6 weekly revised to 16DEC19 – 06JAN20



Previously reported changes:

Calgary – Kahului eff 15DEC19 Mainline 767 replaces 737 MAX 8, 4 weekly (A330 from 10JAN20 to 31JAN20)

Calgary – Palm Springs winter seasonal service cancelled

Halifax – Cancun eff 04FEB20 Increase from 2 to 3 weekly, A320 operating

Montreal – St. Lucia Planned seasonal 1 weekly A320 service cancelled

Toronto – Antigua eff 19DEC19 Increase from 4 to 5 weekly, A320 operating

Toronto – Bermuda eff 27OCT19 Increase from 2-4 weekly to 3-5 weekly, A320 operating

Toronto – Curacao eff 18DEC19 Increase from 3 to 4 weekly, A320 operating

Toronto – Honolulu eff 12DEC19 787-9 replaces 767 in W18, 3 weekly (2 weekly 21JAN20 – 24FEB20. Initially filed 787-8 in Dec/Jan removed)

Toronto – San Juan eff 27OCT19 A321 replaces A320, 2 weekly

Vancouver – Lihue eff 19DEC19 Seasonal service suspended

Vancouver – Palm Springs eff 16DEC19 A319 replaces A320

Winnipeg – Cancun eff 21DEC19 Increase from 2 to 3 weekly, A320 operating