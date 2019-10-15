Air India earlier this month expanded codeshare partnership with Hong Kong Airlines, covering 6 routes operated by the latter, including Japan, Korea, Vietnam and Indonesia. Approximately effective from 07OCT19 or earlier, planned new codeshare routes include the following.
Air India operated by Hong Kong Airlines
Hong Kong – Denpasar
Hong Kong – Ho Chi Minh City
Hong Kong – Okinawa
Hong Kong – Osaka Kansai
Hong Kong – Seoul Incheon
Hong Kong – Tokyo Narita
Air India expands Hong Kong Airlines codeshare from Oct 2019
