IndiGo in October 2019 expanded European codeshare coverage with Turkish Airlines, covering the latter’s service to London. Planned codeshare service from 01OCT19 as follows.
Istanbul – London Gatwick
From IST: TK1982/6E4173
From LGW: TK1997/6E4180
Istanbul – London Heathrow
From IST: TK1985/6E4174, TK1971/6E4170, TK1983/6E4172, TK1987/6E4176, TK1989/6E4178
From LHR: TK1988/6E4175, TK1980/6E4171
IndiGo expands Turkish Airlines codeshare to London in Oct 2019
Posted
IndiGo in October 2019 expanded European codeshare coverage with Turkish Airlines, covering the latter’s service to London. Planned codeshare service from 01OCT19 as follows.