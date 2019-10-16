China Southern at the launch of winter 2019/20 season is adjusting Guangzhou – Manila operational aircraft, effective 27OCT19. 1 of 4 daily CZ3091/3092 service to be operated by Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, instead of A330. Planned schedule as follows.
CZ3091 CAN0835 – 1050MNL 788 D
CZ3092 MNL1200 – 1430CAN 788 3
CZ3092 MNL1200 – 1435CAN 788 x3
China Southern W19 Guangzhou – Manila aircraft changes
