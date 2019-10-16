China Southern in recent schedule update filed additional aircraft changes for Guangzhou – Dubai route, for winter 2019/20 season from 27OCT19. The new 3 weekly CZ8447/8448 service is now scheduled with Airbus A330-300, replacing Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
CZ8447 CAN1335 – 1910DXB 330 357
CZ383 CAN1830 – 2335DXB 77W 3
CZ383 CAN1830 – 0005+1DXB 77W x3
CZ384 DXB0150 – 1235CAN 77W 4
CZ384 DXB0155 – 1235CAN 77W x4
CZ8448 DXB2110 – 0805+1CAN 330 35
CZ8448 DXB2110 – 0755+1CAN 330 7
China Southern W19 Guangzhou – Dubai service changes as of 15OCT19
Posted
China Southern in recent schedule update filed additional aircraft changes for Guangzhou – Dubai route, for winter 2019/20 season from 27OCT19. The new 3 weekly CZ8447/8448 service is now scheduled with Airbus A330-300, replacing Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.