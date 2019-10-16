Asky Airlines network adjustment from mid-Dec 2019

Asky Airlines from mid-December 2019 plans to adjust operational routing on selected destinations, reflected in recent schedule updates. Latest routing adjustment as follows.



Lome – Cotonou – Bangui eff 14DEC19 3 weekly, new routing (Overall service to Bangui increases from 4 to 7 weekly, Cotonou from 2 to 3 weekly)

KP036 LFW1220 – 1405COO1440 – 1730BGF 737 136

KP037 BGF0755 – 1040COO1120 – 1105LFW 737 247



Lome – Cotonou – Niamey eff 11DEC19 Cotonou service no longer extends to Niamey

Lome – Ouagadougou – Niamey eff 12DEC19 Increase from 4 to 7 weekly