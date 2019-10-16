Asky Airlines network adjustment from mid-Dec 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Asky Airlines from mid-December 2019 plans to adjust operational routing on selected destinations, reflected in recent schedule updates. Latest routing adjustment as follows.

Lome – Cotonou – Bangui eff 14DEC19 3 weekly, new routing (Overall service to Bangui increases from 4 to 7 weekly, Cotonou from 2 to 3 weekly)
KP036 LFW1220 – 1405COO1440 – 1730BGF 737 136
KP037 BGF0755 – 1040COO1120 – 1105LFW 737 247

Lome – Cotonou – Niamey eff 11DEC19 Cotonou service no longer extends to Niamey
Lome – Ouagadougou – Niamey eff 12DEC19 Increase from 4 to 7 weekly

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.