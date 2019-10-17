Hainan Airlines during the month of December 2019 and January 2020 is increasing Shenzhen – Paris CDG service, as the airline added 3rd weekly flight. Operated by Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, the new flight will operate between 25DEC19 and 29JAN20.
HU757 SZX0115 – 0715CDG 787 135
HU758 CDG1105 – 0555+1SZX 787 135
Hainan Airlines increases Shenzhen – Paris in W19
Hainan Airlines during the month of December 2019 and January 2020 is increasing Shenzhen – Paris CDG service, as the airline added 3rd weekly flight. Operated by Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, the new flight will operate between 25DEC19 and 29JAN20.