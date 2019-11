British Airways resumes London Gatwick – Antalya service in S20

British Airways in summer 2020 season plans to resume London Gatwick – Antalya service, previously served until October 2010 (3 weekly A319/737-400). From 30APR20, Airbus A320 aircraft will operate this route up to 5 times weekly.



BA2864 LGW0925 – 1545AYT 320 1

BA2864 LGW1325 – 1945AYT 320 35

BA2864 LGW1440 – 2100AYT 320 46

BA2864 LGW1520 – 2140AYT 320 7



BA2865 AYT1735 – 2010LGW 320 1

BA2865 AYT2040 – 2315LGW 320 5

BA2865 AYT2050 – 2330LGW 320 3

BA2865 AYT2150 – 0025+1LGW 320 4

BA2865 AYT2215 – 0050+1LGW 320 6

BA2869 AYT2230 – 0105+1LGW 320 7



Day 7 operates from 24MAY20

Day 1 operates from 08JUN20

day 3 operates from 08JUL20 to 04SEP20



Also reflected in last week’s schedule update, BA in summer 2020 season is discontinuing London Gatwick – Gibraltar and London Gatwick – Limoges route.